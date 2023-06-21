Energy America to build 5GW TOPCon manufacturing plants in Texas
Energy America to build 5GW TOPCon manufacturing plants in Texas.
American solar manufacturer Energy America has selected Texas to build a 5GW solar PV module manufacturing facility, which will be operational by the end of 2025. The construction will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will focus on the construction of a 500MW tunnel oxide passivation contact production line, and the second phase will introduce more than 1GW of serial back-contact solar cell technology.
We are already in active negotiations with local government officials to start production by the end of the first quarter of 2024, Energy America's chairman Abdul Jammal said. With the new facility, the company expects to increase its supply chain in US and target Latin American Market. The American solar PV manufacturer currently has an annual production capacity of 3.2GW.
With Energy America's annual tandem and TOPCon technology manufacturing capacity of 5GW, it will move closer to American Energy Target, bridging gap with supply chain.
Solar manufacturing projects have picked up US since 201 Tariff, with the increase in solar farm projects, Energy America will later on open two more facilities in Romania and South Africa to cater for global power demand.
Energy America expects solar module facility to add to its supply chain in USA.
After the completion of the project construction, it will accelerate the layout of the American solar energy industry and alleviate the situation of energy shortage.
About Us
Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering, construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm.
operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar industry since more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an
engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the
advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for Deep space exploration and power generation.
In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially.
EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of
1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market. Later on, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically
produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and
power generation in the USA and around the globe.
