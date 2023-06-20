Senate Bill 817 Printer's Number 0894
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for FQHC primary care workforce initiative; and making an appropriation.
There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,033 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for FQHC primary care workforce initiative; and making an appropriation.