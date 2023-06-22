Willmott Counseling in Grand Terrace, CA starts Therapy Counseling with a proven technique
A therapist trained in gestalt therapy holds space for their clients to share their truth, not imposing judgment and accepting the truth of their experiences.
" I value a direct interaction with each of my client, to look them in the eye and help them discover themselves through a process of acceptance and trust".”GRAND TERRACE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gestalt therapy is a form of psychotherapy that focuses on a person's present life rather than delving into their past experiences. This form of therapy stresses the importance of understanding the context of a person’s life when considering the challenges they face. It also involves taking responsibility rather than placing blame.
— Priscilla Willmott
Gestalt, by definition, refers to the form or shape of something and suggests that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. There is an emphasis on perception in this particular theory of counseling. Gestalt therapy gives attention to how we place meaning and make sense of our world and our experiences.
Gestalt therapy was developed by Fritz Perls, with the help of his wife at the time, Laura Perls, and introduced in the 1940s as an alternative to more traditional psychoanalysis. Both Fritz and Laura were trained in psychoanalysis and gestalt psychology.
Along with others, such as Paul Goodman, they worked together to develop a style of therapy that was humanistic in nature. In other words, the approach focused on the person and the uniqueness of their experience. Willmott Counseling in Grand Terrace, CA seeks to enhance the quality of life for clients with this result oriented approach. Priscilla Willmott seeks to do therapy with her experience in this outstanding technique
