Licensed compassionate result oriented Counselor starts Counseling in Grand Terrace, CA
A proven technique in the advancement of counseling and healing in Grand Terrace, CA
I work from a Gestalt approach, which is a process-oriented perspective that aims to restore and recover the parts of ourselves that were detached.”GRAND TERRACE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending 4 years as a clinical counselor in community agencies of San Bernardino county , Priscilla Willmott who cares passionately about mental health has decided that the needs of her clients are far too important to pass up, so she has decided to set up her private practice in Grand Terrace, Ca area, covering the areas of Colton and Loma Linda as well.
— Priscilla Willmott
Ms. Willmott was asked recently if she would focus on telehealth as well, she was quick to reply “ I can help my clients a lot more if I sit with them one on one, look them in the eye and relate to their needs”.
She is unabashedly dedicated to a progressive approach to counseling. She forthrightly said, “ I work from a Gestalt approach, which is a process-oriented perspective that aims to restore and recover the parts of ourselves that were detached”.
In interviewing Ms. Willmott and others who know her well, I realized that she has a unique ability to get to the deeper parts of what goes on with her clients and meet them where they are at. Her unfettered dedication and passion make her a one of a kind result oriented Counselor, who reaches into the depths of her Clients, in order to have a realistic goal and evaluation.
In speaking to her further, I learned that she felt most at home in Grand Terrace, Ca and that she wants to be of service to this community, she likes to think of as home. Ms. Willmott wishes to be a conduit for healing, love and peace.
Willmott Counseling , LLC
https://willmottcounseling.com
+1 909-323-3505
priscilla@willmottcounseling.com
