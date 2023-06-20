Children’s Summer Food Program open for registration

CANADA, June 20 - The Children’s Summer Food Program is open for registration for families most in need of support this summer.

Precooked meals that can be reheated are available for any Island family facing challenges in accessing healthy food for their school-aged children. Registration is required and meals will be delivered in all areas of the province. Meals will be delivered to various types of housing including, apartments, duplexes, detached/single family houses or day programs.

“Access to healthy and nutritious food is important for the health and well-being of children. The Children’s Summer Food Program will assist families with accessing meals during the summer school break. Programs like this help to promote equitable access to food.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

The program begins July 6 and runs until August 31, 2023. Meals will be delivered twice a week every Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Each registered child will receive three meals on Tuesday and two meals on Thursday. Someone must be present at the address to accept the meals. Meals will not be left unattended for food safety reasons.

