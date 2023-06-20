Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (6/20/2023): Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Lochsa River Fisheries

Lochsa Summer Run Fishery

Last week the Fish and Game Commission decided to open a summer Chinook Salmon fishery in the Lochsa River starting on June 22, 2023. This fishery is based on a relatively small return of salmon that we estimate will provide a harvest share of around 60 fish. As such, this fishery may not last long.

Generally, the regulations are as follows: fishing is allowed seven days a week; the daily-limit is one adult fish; either adipose clipped or unclipped fish can be kept. For more details on the season and limits for this fishery, please visit this webpage (https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules).

In case you were wondering, most of these fish are making the migration from Lower Granite Dam to the Lochsa River in 6 to 10 days. Based on the timing of PIT tag detections at Lower Granite Dam, over 350 of these fish will be in the Lochsa River when this fishery opens.

Believe it or not, today is the last day of Spring.

Have a great summer!