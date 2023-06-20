hunterAI Selected to Exhibit Data and Analytics Platform at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange
hunterAI's technology and value offering are further endorsed by Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- hunterAI has been selected to exhibit its Generative AI and deep categorization offering that provides business critical data insights to help control, reduce and lower costs in 3-4 weeks, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.
The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.
hunterAI provides business critical spend insights that identify savings opportunities, consolidation opportunities, and cost avoidance pathways at the invoice line-item level of detail. Generative AI technology facilitates an enhanced speed to value in its spend data analytics, providing actionable and monetizable insights, with savings that range from 5-15% across categories within weeks after data sharing. “We are very excited to be able to showcase our industry-impacting AI and Analytics offering at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, CEO & Founder, hunterAI. “Our Generative AI technology is enhancing the value of spend data analytics in the healthcare industry. Bringing control, reducing and stemming rising costs is paramount, and our business-critical insight analysis platform will demonstrate the immediate value it will bring to healthcare providers, facilitating a trickle-down benefit to the patients.”
“The Exchange is an exciting part of the Vizient Innovative Technology Program, which results in Innovative Technology contract awards for the qualified products. This signals healthcare providers of a product’s unique qualities,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “With only a select number of suppliers invited to demonstrate their products, it’s an honor to be invited.”
The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.
About hunterAI
hunterAI is a business-critical data analytics company powered by a generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) engine, transforming Spend data into valuable insights. The company offers end-to-end data analytics, to provide rapid and actionable insights into the value hidden within all Company Spend. This value comes in the form of savings, cost avoidance, rebate compliance, supplier on-contracting, and commodity consolidation opportunities. In a matter of weeks, we provide our standard insight reports and evidence factsheets that will visualize and prove the pathways towards the value. The hunterAI solution will help all Companies, in all industry sectors, to lower costs, ease the pressure on margins, and provide the data transparency needed for an agile, deliberate, and real procurement strategy. Together we discover real savings opportunities in your Spend data. A collaborative approach to action. Unlock your savings potential, book a demo at hunterai.com
