Commentary | California Supreme Court Takes People's Park Case

The California Supreme Court has recently agreed to hear the case on People’s Park. This objective review by the judicial branch of the win by People’s Park supporters in the Court of Appeal calls into question the motivations of both the executive and legislative branches of state government to obscure the issues of the case.
