The Eighth Round Film On Boxer Zeke Wilson Produced And Ready To Launch
Produced And Ready To Launch
Same Race Productions is proud to announce that they have produced a short film about the life of boxer Zeke Wilson. It has now been a few years since the event occurred and Wilson felt compelled to tell his story with the hope and intent that it will inspire and empower people to recognize injustice and oppression in their everyday lives.
“I feel my story is one worth telling, it's a story that will resonate with people of all backgrounds. I found myself faced with racial discrimination, like many others in their everyday lives. I struggled and fought against this, eventually triumphing for justice. My story talks about the social issues of those days, focusing particularly on the misuse of authority by both white and black government officials,” Wilson said.
The film itself is an inspiring one. It shows a number of important scenes from Savannah’s remarkable boxing story and describes the injustices Wilson faced.
The scenes in the film describe the issues that were present and what Wilson did to address them. This is in line with the information contained in his book, The Eighth Round, which gives people practical advice and information on how they can address their own injustices. This short film is just a stepping stone to Wilson’s main goal, to raise funds to where he can turn his story into a feature film. “I want to demonstrate that people who have little or no education, experience or knowledge, particularly in terms of a legal framework, are still able to address any issues they may be facing.” - Zeke Wilson
Zeke Wilson
The Eighth Round Promo