Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Bond Reform, Issues Signing Statement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today signed into law H. 3532, bond reform, and issued a signing statement.

The statement instructs the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to develop comprehensive standards for electronic monitoring companies and bail bondsmen and to strictly enforce compliance. It also directs the Department of Insurance (DOI) to use its enhanced licensing power to hold bondsmen accountable and ensure timely reporting of electronic monitoring violations. In addition, the statement encourages Solicitors to submit bondsmen-related complaints to DOI, a process established at the instruction of Governor McMaster last year.

The governor's full signing statement can be found here.

"Although I am deeply disappointed that the conference committee’s compromise proposal watered-down several important measures contained in the version of this legislation previously passed by the House of Representatives, H. 3532 still represents a much-needed and long-overdue step in the right direction," the governor's signing statement reads. "I write today to underscore that this legislation must not be the final step and to again convey the urgent need for the General Assembly to close the 'revolving door' for repeat offenders and career criminals."

"Notwithstanding the foregoing, my approval of H. 3532 does not absolve the General Assembly of its inherent police power to provide for and protect public safety or relieve legislators of their corresponding responsibility to pass additional legislation to support law enforcement’s top priority: enhancing existing penalties for illegal gun possession and closing the 'revolving door' for repeat offenders and career criminals. As a former state and federal prosecutor, I understand that South Carolina must continue to take a comprehensive approach to protecting public safety," the statement reads. "It is axiomatic that the State must vigorously investigate crimes and prosecute those who violate existing law. But we must also advocate for tougher criminal laws and penalties and advance strategies designed to enhance deterrence, enforcement, accountability, rehabilitation, and reentry and to reduce recidivism."

The governor continued: "I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly to keep illegal guns out of the hands of criminals and juveniles and to close the 'revolving door' for repeat violent offenders and career criminals."