IRS Awards Citizant a $12 Million Task for Account Management Services Support
5-year contract extends Citizant’s Agile development and modernization footprint at the IRS
Citizant looks forward to helping the IRS implement industry-leading practices for DevSecOps, test automation, test data management, and configuration management on this mission-critical AMS project.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service has selected Citizant, Inc. to provide development and modernization support for the Account Management Services (AMS) system under a 5-year, $12 million contract.
— David Romola, Citizant's President & COO
AMS is a major IRS system used by 40,000 IRS users across 10 business units, which interfaces with numerous other IRS systems. AMS provides data presentation services to display and validate changes/updates for taxpayer accounts, facilitates management actions/activities, and makes case information readily available for decision making and reporting.
Under this new task, Citizant will provide technical support services and subject matter expertise to design, configure, customize, develop, integrate, test, implement, and support the AMS system. Citizant teamed with Accenture Federal Services (AFS) on the AMS bid. Citizant will leverage its deep understanding of IRS systems, processes, data, and security practices to ensure AMS meets all legislative and business requirements and serves the information access needs of all IRS users.
“As an IRS prime contractor, Citizant has supported IRS modernization and transformation initiatives since 2000 and has led DevSecOps and data-centric programs at the IRS and other agencies,” said David Romola, Citizant’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are honored the IRS has trusted Citizant to provide AMS modernization support. We look forward to helping the IRS implement industry-leading practices for DevSecOps, test automation, test data management, and configuration management on this mission-critical AMS project.”
Citizant currently supports the IRS Branded Prescription Drug (BPD) fee assessment system and the IRS Modernized e-File (MeF) program. Citizant previously designed and implemented the IRS’ first fully automated Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant delivers enterprise data management, Agile/DevSecOps, software development, and IT program management expertise to support the modernization goals of Chief Data Officers and Chief Information Officers in the U.S. government. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with nearly 200 employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Learn more about Citizant at citizant.com and follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
