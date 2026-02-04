Citizant Achieves CMMC Level 2, Joining Top‑Tier Trusted Partners for Federal Cybersecurity

Citizant Achieves CMMC Level 2 Citizant: Data & AI Solutions for Federal Agencies

Customer-Focused Achievement Made Possible by Commitment to Quality & Cyber Best Practices

The CMMC certification puts Citizant in the top tier of small businesses that meet the DOD’s stringent cybersecurity requirements, enabling us to compete for federal procurements under new CMMC rules.” — Alba M. Alemán, CEO, Citizant

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizant , a leading provider of data and AI solutions and trusted advisor to federal and commercial enterprises, has been assessed at the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) Level 2 by a certified third-party assessor organization (C3PAO).Citizant’s Shared Services team achieved the CMMC Maturity Level 2 certification in a remarkably short time due to the company’s existing ISO and CMMI frameworks, organizational maturity, and partnerships with industry-leading cybersecurity vendors.CMMC is a DOD program under which contractors must implement strict cybersecurity controls to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). The DOD and a few other federal agencies now require CMMC Level 2 certification on new contracts. According to Cyber-AB , the DOD’s official CMMC Accreditation Body, only about 500 companies are certified at CMMC Level 2 out of more than 80,000 firms that might be subject to CMMC as it is phased in.“I am extremely proud of Citizant’s Shared Services organization – Quality, IT, and Contracts – for securing this CMMC Level 2 assessment in near record time,” said Alba M. Alemán, Citizant’s CEO. “This CMMC certification puts Citizant in the top tier of small businesses that meet the DOD’s stringent cybersecurity requirements, enabling us to compete for federal procurements under the new CMMC rules. We invite other prime contractors who need a trusted firm with CMMC Level 2 to contact us about partnering opportunities.”To support this aggressive CMMC project schedule, Citizant relied on a hand-picked team of industry-leading cybersecurity experts. IntelliGRC provided the compliance management platform, streamlining workflows and automating control tracking. GSec LLC contributed deep expertise in CMMC compliance, while ControlCase, an authorized C3PAO, conducted formal CMMC assessments. Citizant leveraged the Cuick Trac Managed Enclave (CTME) from Cuick Trac by Beryllium InfoSec for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).“We appreciate the amazing support from our best-in-class CMMC partners who all leaned in hard to help us achieve this amazing feat,” said Charissa “CG” Harper, Citizant’s Quality and Performance Excellence Director. “The true test of a relationship is how a partner responds under fire and these companies proved themselves to be extremely capable, agile, dependable, and honorable.”About CitizantCitizant is a trusted partner to federal and commercial enterprises, helping organizations modernize mission-critical operations through enterprise data strategy, disciplined execution, and practical AI enablement. For more than 26 years, Citizant has been providing enterprise capability development services to support Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and mission leaders by delivering meaningful, measurable improvements without compromising security, governance or regulatory compliance.Citizant holds six quality and cybersecurity certifications to ensure operational effectiveness, service delivery quality, and information security including CMMC Level 2; CMMI DEV & SVC ML3; and ISO 9001:2015 (Talent Acquisition), 20000-1:2018 (Shared Services), and 27001:2013 (Information Security). Citizant is headquartered in Manassas, Va., with 200 employees supporting customers in 42 states. Learn more about Citizant at citizant.com and follow Citizant on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.