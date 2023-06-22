Springfree Trampoline Wins ‘Best Trampoline’ Award From Leading Outdoor Brand

Springfree Springless Trampolines noted not only for their standing as the safest and highest quality trampoline but also for their ability to add to a backyard’s aesthetic with a unique and fashionable design.

Springless trampoline innovator chosen for its unique and stylish design.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline has received the “Best Trampoline” Award by Yardzen, the leading online landscape design and build platform, in its second Annual Design Awards.

Yardzen’s Design Awards “celebrate beautiful, functional and sustainable furniture, decor, building materials and more from Yardzen’s favorite outdoor brands.”

Having designed over 50,000 yards across the US, Yardzen selects winners based on their internal designer expertise and data from thousands of projects. “Winners were chosen based on design, functionality, sustainability and ease around which to design a space,” according to Yardzen.

Springfree’s Springless Trampolines are noted not only for their standing as the safest and highest quality trampoline but also for their ability to add to a backyard’s aesthetic with a unique and fashionable design.

“We take great pride in every aspect of our Trampolines, including the distinctive design that amplifies an outdoor space into a stylish oasis,” said Amy McIntee, Springfree Trampoline’s VP of Sales, North America. “We’re honored to receive the ‘Best’ Trampoline’ Award from Yardzen and we will continue our unrelenting mission to inspire joyful moments in backyards across the world.”

In addition to receiving the ‘Best Trampoline’ Award from Yardzen, Springfree Trampoline has also been honored this year with the Mom’s Choice Award and the Top Product Award from Parent Tested Parent Approved Media.

Springfree Trampoline is celebrating its 20th Year as a trampoline innovator and manufacturer and is giving back to show its gratitude. They recently partnered with The Birthday Party Project to throw children in need a party at a local shelter and donated $2,000 to fund another whole-party event.

They’re also commemorating the occasion by running various promotions and giveaways throughout the year, with record-low prices on trampolines and trampoline bundles.

Sign up for Springfree Trampoline’s Newsletter and receive the latest news on promotions, product releases and more!

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About Yardzen:

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build process by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a vetted pro who can bring the design to life. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Inc.’s Best Places to Work in 2022. For more information, please visit https://yardzen.com/.