ENERGY AMERICA Propels Global Solar Industry Forward with High-Efficiency USA-Made Solar Modules
Energy America ahead of Tier 1 Bloomberg, releases EA-700 Series which is more superior than tier 1 manufactures.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world yearning for sustainable solutions, Energy America emerges as the vanguard of innovation, unleashing its state-of-the-art, high-efficiency solar modules onto the global stage. Proudly designed and manufactured in the United States, Energy America's groundbreaking solar modules are ushering in a transformative era for the worldwide solar business. With a relentless commitment to pushing boundaries and investing in groundbreaking technologies, Energy America is spearheading the charge to bring solar energy to every corner of the globe.
Considering solar energy's imperative role in shaping a sustainable future, Energy America stands unwavering in its mission. As global energy consumption continues escalating, countless remote locations are deprived of power. Energy America's vision extends far beyond mere profit; it is an unwavering dedication to making solar energy accessible to all. Fueled by a burning passion for innovation, they are propelling the potential of solar energy beyond conventional boundaries, ensuring it reaches people in every corner of the world.
Unleashing the full force of their high-efficiency solar modules, Energy America has captivated the attention of industry experts worldwide. Adorned with accolades and hailed as the epitome of performance, reliability, and long-term durability, their solar modules have become the gold standard, commanding global acclaim. Rigorously tested and proven to maintain peak efficiency, even in the harshest environmental conditions, Energy America's modules are the epitome of unwavering dependability. Demonstrating no power deterioration after more than three decades of continuous operation, these modules are a testament to Energy America's unwavering commitment to excellence, providing a reliable and sustainable option for long-term energy production.
As solar modules from Energy America continue to conquer the market, power technology suppliers worldwide are eagerly embracing this cutting-edge revolution. Renowned for their exceptional efficiency and unparalleled quality, Energy America's modules have emerged as the preferred choice for international power technology suppliers. With utmost confidence, these suppliers can now offer their clientele state-of-the-art power solutions, assured of the reliability and sustainability that Energy America represents.
However, the far-reaching impact of Energy America's presence extends beyond suppliers alone. Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Services (EPCS), developers, and contractors are reaping the bountiful rewards bestowed by Energy America's presence in the United States. A staunch advocate of the Inflation Reduction Act, Energy America actively assists these professionals in mitigating the adverse effects of cost increases while fostering energy independence. By providing solar modules that are proudly built on American soil, Energy America empowers EPCS, developers, and contractors to undertake environmentally friendly, affordable, and low carbon emissions projects.
Energy America's ascent to the summit of the solar industry is not merely a tale of technological marvels but a testament to the triumph of innovation, dedication, and sustainable values. Their extraordinary solar modules illuminate the path towards a greener future, igniting a fire of hope in isolated communities and inspiring a global movement towards renewable energy. With each solar module that bears the Energy America seal, the world is closer to achieving a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable tomorrow.
With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and sustainability, Energy America continues to innovate and invest in solar module technology. By driving advancements in high-efficiency solar modules, Energy America is spearheading the transition to clean energy on a global scale.
About Energy America
Energy America is a solar module manufacturer on a mission to build trust in solar energy and fight climate change. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Energy America designs and manufactures high-efficiency solar modules in the USA. Their modules are known for their exceptional performance, reliability, and long-term durability, making them the preferred choice for global power technology providers, EPCS, developers, and contractors.
Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering, construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm.
operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar industry since more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an
engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the
advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for Deep space exploration and power generation. In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of 1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market. Later on, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and power generation in the USA and around the globe.
Nathan Smith
ENERGY AMERICA
+1 6503328102
