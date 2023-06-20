ENERGY AMERICA Champions Renewable Energy Education and Awareness for a Sustainable Future
— Mathew Peters
Energy America emerges as a leader of change, driving the transition to a future powered by renewable energy in the face of rising climate change concerns and the urgent need for sustainable solutions. Energy America, a famous manufacturer of cutting-edge solar modules, is launching bold initiatives to not only advance awareness of renewable energy sources but also to spark a revolutionary change in the world's energy landscape toward one that is robust and sustainable. Energy America has successfully established itself as an industry trendsetter by changing the parameters of renewable energy education and awareness thanks to its persistent dedication to clean and renewable energy options.
Energy America has launched a number of ambitious programs with the goal of providing accessible and thorough instructional materials because it recognizes that education is crucial in encouraging the wider adoption of renewable energy. Energy America is working relentlessly to empower communities, educate people, and foster a generation that welcomes renewable energy technologies. Energy America partners with prestigious educational institutions, cutting-edge research facilities, and dedicated civic organizations.
A wide variety of interesting activities, illuminating lectures, and interactive learning tools are at the core of Energy America's educational initiatives. These projects encourage and empower people to make informed decisions about their energy use by highlighting the myriad benefits and limitless potential of renewable energy. Energy America is setting the groundwork for a sustainable future where renewable energy takes the lead via these educational initiatives.
Our aim as a responsible business entity goes beyond producing high-quality solar panels. Energy America's Mathew Peters, Vice President said, "We truly think that education holds the key to sparking change and driving the mass adoption of renewable energy. We are investing in a sustainable future for future generations by promoting renewable energy education and awareness and giving them the tools, they need to build a society that runs on clean energy.”
Energy America has launched extensive marketing campaigns, tapped into the power of online platforms, and actively engaged in local communities to raise public awareness and comprehension of the benefits of renewable energy. Energy America aims to teach people, inspire organizations, and inspire whole communities to adopt clean energy alternatives by sharing knowledge on the environmental, financial, and sociological advantages of renewable energy.
The key component of these awareness-raising programs is the presentation of real-world success stories that eloquently describe the practical benefits of renewable energy. Energy America seeks to encourage and urge others to imitate those who have successfully embraced renewable energy solutions by highlighting people and communities who have done so. Energy America is promoting a culture of sustainability via these initiatives, advancing global progress toward a greener and more sustainable future.
Energy America's unrelenting sense of duty as a responsible global corporate citizen drives its dedication to halting climate change and cutting carbon emissions. Energy America is significantly advancing the global battle against climate change by promoting renewable energy education and raising public awareness. This is paving the path for a sustainable future that benefits both the present and future generations.
Visit the website for more details about ENERGY AMERICA's ground-breaking campaigns to promote renewable energy awareness and education. Let's all embrace renewable energy and pave the way for a future that is cleaner, brighter, and more sustainable.
About Energy America
Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering,
construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm
operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar
industry since more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an
engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in
Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the
advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for
Deep space exploration and power generation.
In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam
to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially
EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA
invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of
1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market.
Later on, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically
produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey
EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and
power generation in the USA and around the globe.
