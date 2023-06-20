Update on June 19th Trooper-Involved Shooting in Phoenix

On June 19, 2023, shortly after 11:30 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper stopped the driver of a Kia sedan near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road. During the traffic stop, the suspect driver opened fire on the trooper, striking him once. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. Phoenix Police located the vehicle, and the suspect was involved in a pursuit and shooting with Phoenix officers before crashing the vehicle into a wall near 36th Avenue and Virginia Avenue. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Hunter, Deputy Director of AZDPS, stated the trooper was shot once but is expected to make a full recovery. The trooper involved has served with AZDPS for over ten years.

"We are grateful our trooper will recover from his injuries," said Lt. Col. Hunter. "Our trooper stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and was ambushed by a violent suspect while approaching the suspect's vehicle. This is the second trooper who has been shot in the past three weeks; both of our troopers acted with extreme courage in each situation. I am grateful and proud of the men and women of DPS who come to work each day to protect Arizona's citizens."

AZDPS would like to thank the Phoenix Police Department, all assisting agencies, the skilled medical staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, and everyone who has expressed support for our trooper. AZDPS defers to the investigating agency, Phoenix Police Department, for any additional information regarding this incident.