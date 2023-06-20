Deadline to Apply for FEMA Assistance is Approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans affected by the April 19-20 straight-line winds, tornadoes and severe weather have received more than $2 million from FEMA. But time is running out for survivors to apply for disaster assistance. The last day to register for FEMA is June 23.

Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage before they apply for FEMA assistance but you do not need to wait for your insurance settlement to apply. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who have uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused damage or loss.

Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Assistance is available in most languages.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The June 23 deadline also applies to applications for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

FEMA's Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance grants for medical, dental, and funeral expenses do not require individuals to apply for an SBA loan. However, applicants referred to SBA must complete and submit an SBA loan application to be considered for additional forms of disaster assistance.