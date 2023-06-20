Two Weeks Remain to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance After March 31 Severe Storms and Tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 have until July 3 to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from effects of the event.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan. These loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Businesses and residents can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.