New Legislation Will Allow Flexibility for Military Families Moving to South Carolina

Military families moving to South Carolina will now face fewer obstacles while enrolling their children in public school, thanks to the passage of H.3797. Today, the South Carolina Department of Education notified districts of the new law so that they can be ready to implement for the upcoming school year.

“In South Carolina we’re known for the warm welcome we provide to service members and their families. I’m pleased to see this commonsense policy change that honors our military families by making it easier to enroll their students,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “This law gives districts the direction and flexibility to work with families and puts a strong focus on customer service. ”

The new law asks districts to accept enrollment applications and residency documents electronically from active-duty military families. Additionally, the law instructs districts to look beyond the list of “proof of residency” documents routinely required for enrollment and provide flexibility for military families who may not yet have access to those documents. The law gives a great deal of discretion to each school district on determining the list of acceptable documents, with the guiding principle of resolving ambiguity in favor of enrolling the student.

“When I moved to South Carolina as a member of the military, my family personally found the documentation required for school enrollment challenging,” said Representative Bobby J. Cox, who served as the primary sponsor of the bill. “A change in station is already difficult enough for these families, and it’s our duty to remove any points of stress we can to make their transition to a new location easier.”

The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, led by Secretary Todd McCaffrey, approached Cox with the idea to lessen potentially burdensome requirements that military families face when enrolling their children in school. Cox quickly saw how the problem McCaffrey described aligned with his own experience, and they moved forward together quickly.

“Frequent moves remain a constant for military families. Among the most significant concerns these families face when they relocate is the need to enroll their children in new schools, often in new states, as they change stations,” said Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Todd McCaffrey This new law will significantly reduce a major concern for military families, allowing them to settle in more quickly and thereby improve readiness. I’m proud of South Carolina and appreciative of Representative Bobby J. Cox and our General Assembly for their continued support for our military and their families.”