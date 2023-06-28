Introducing the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3: Redefining the Future of Reliable ChromeOS Solutions

Be Ready. AOPEN Pan America - Supporting North, South, and Central Regions

AOPEN unveils Chromebox Commercial 3: The ultimate ChromeOS solution for enhanced end-point connectivity and productivity.

We are delighted to bring to market the next generation of performance from this powerful, ruggedized series, which has become a standard across so many critical, demanding applications at scale.” — Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, a leading innovator of commercial-grade technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of its highly-anticipated ChromeOS solution, the Chromebox Commercial 3. Building upon the remarkable success of its predecessors, this next-generation installment of the AOPEN Chrome series will enhance business connectivity and empower organizations across industries with the highest-quality ChromeOS product.

Built with purpose, the meticulous design of the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 solves for so many of the unique applications across enterprise, digital signage, quick service, retail, education, and government. With its unrivaled maximum running times before failure, this next-gen AOPEN device is poised to revolutionize how seamlessly industries operate, collaborate, and integrate. AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 enables digital productivity that streamlines workflows and minimizes downtime.

Powered by lightning-fast Intel processors, AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 delivers to enterprise users unparalleled speed, responsiveness, and multitasking. With Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade, admins enjoy convenient, centralized control for easy deployment, updates, and maximum efficiency across organizations.

"The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 is the latest innovation in ChromeOS-powered solutions," said Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America. "We are delighted to bring to market the next generation of performance from this powerful, ruggedized series, which has become a standard across so many critical, demanding applications at scale."

The Chromebox Commercial 3 launches in Q4 of 2023. Sign Up Here or follow us on LinkedIn for more information and updates on the release.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, and more. For more information, visit www.AOPEN.com/us.