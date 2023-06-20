Garden Wrld Introduces Sustainable Houseplants and Commits to a Greener Future with AI Plant Helper
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2019, Garden Wrld is revolutionizing the way people connect with nature through a platform that delivers fresh, sustainably cultivated houseplants right to customers' doorsteps. With a focus on sustainable and eco-conscious practices, Garden Wrld is determined to minimize its environmental footprint while nurturing a love of plants among city dwellers.
Understanding that plants carry numerous benefits to their caretakers both emotionally and physically, Garden Wrld aims to enhance everyday lives by offering a wide variety of indoor plants, perfect for any home environment. Each plant purchased through their website allows the company to contribute a portion of the proceeds to tree planting initiatives, further promoting environmental stewardship.
"Garden Wrld and our commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction are at the core of everything we do," says Andrew Wasef, founder and CEO of Garden Wrld. "We strive to redefine the indoor gardening experience by offering exquisite plants, expert guidance, and a touch of natural tranquility to enrich the lives of our customers. Together, let's cultivate a greener world, one houseplant at a time."
In addition to their line of houseplants, Garden Wrld is currently developing an AI Plant Helper, a groundbreaking feature designed to assist customers with their plant care needs. This innovative tool will provide expert guidance and personalized recommendations to help individuals create a flourishing home garden, even in an urban setting.
Garden Wrld's dedication to educating its community is evident in its plans to create an organization in the future, with a focus on planting education and expanding food-growing opportunities.
To start your collection today, explore Garden Wrld's houseplants on their website gardenwrld.com. For further updates and to join the growing community of plant enthusiasts, follow Garden Wrld on FacebookTM.
Andrew Wasef
