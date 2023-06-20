Ultraslan Uni – Eastern Mediterranean Launches “Champion Angels Library” at Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Galatasaray Fan Club ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean launched “Campion Angels Library” at Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School within the scope of the social responsibility projects. The event took place on Friday, 16 June 2023 at 09:00. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Societies Unit Supervisor Çiğdem Duvarcı, ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean Director Emir Yusuf Kart, Club members, Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School Deputy Principal Bayram Karacabay and school students attended the event.

“We thank everyone who contributed”

Delivering a speech at the opening, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu said: “ultrAslan Fan Club continues to achieve success. We were informed that the activities will continue in the upcoming days in the opened library and reading activities will be organized for our children. Thank you to those who contributed”.

“I hope Children Enjoy at the Library”

Also delivering a speech at the event, Unit Supervisor Duvarcı said: “ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean has carried out many projects such as social responsibility projects and banner projects throughout the year. As you know, ultrAslan UNI is a huge organization and is currently conducting a campaign in various provinces of Turkey. This campaign aims to launch a library in each province. We, as ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean turned this room at Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School into a library. The Fan Club members did it all by themselves. The book donations are made by the sensitive members of the public. We express our sincere gratitude to the sensitive members of our society. I hope the children enjoy at the library”.

“We Dedicate the Project to the Champion Angels Team and Their Families”

Fan Club Director Emir Yusuf Kart also delivered a speech and said: “As the ultrAslan – UNI Eastern Mediterranean we achieved to launch the library that has been our dream for the last 4 years. We would like to thank EMU for helping ultrAslan UNI, which has representatives all over Turkey. This year we have been through tough times. We dedicate this library to the Champion Angels Team whom we lost in the earthquake disaster and their families. We would like to thank our friends who helped and contributed to our project”.

The furniture needed for the library was provided with the support of EMU Technical Affairs Directorate, while its design was made with the paint and arrangement of ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean. Also, within the scope of the ceremony, EMU Employees Cooperative Ltd. (EMU KOOP) provided cake and juice to students.

ultrAslan UNI, which has its signature under many social responsibility projects in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the Republic of Turkey and abroad, has opened more than 100 libraries at primary and secondary education levels to date. While approximately 57 thousand books were donated during the opening of the libraries, nearly 4 thousand stationery aid packages were donated.