EMU Nutrition and Dietetics Department Organised a Panel

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics organized a panel titled "The Profession of Dietetics, Professional Organizations, and Legal Regulations" as part of Dietitian's Day. The panel, held at the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Champion Angels Amphitheater, was chaired by the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, and the Head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Gezer.

During the panel, the President of the Turkish Dietitians Association, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ayhan Dağ, delivered a presentation on "The Importance of Being a Member of a Professional Organization and the Role of Professional Organizations in Social Life." Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hidayet Ağören, President of the Turkish Cypriot Dietitians Association, discussed "The Cyprus Turkish Dietitians Association from Past to Present and the Achievements of the Association Law." Prof. Dr. Emine Yıldız, Co-Chair of the Diabetes Dietitians Association, shared insights on "25 Years of Diabetes Dietetics in Professional Specialization," while Prof. Dr. Hülya Gökmen Özel, President of the Pediatric Dietitians Association and Chair of the Deans' Council of Health Sciences Faculties, talked about "The Current Situation of Professional Specialization in Turkey: The Example of the Pediatric Dietitians Association" and "Current Status of Nutrition and Dietetics Education in Turkey and Cyprus."

Organised on the occasion of the Dietitian's Day, the panel, which highlighted the importance of professional organizations and provided up-to-date information about association memberships, and discussed examples from fields such as Diabetes and Pediatric Dietetics, attracted significant interest from students and graduates.

