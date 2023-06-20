Ylopo’s New AI Tool, “Raiya GPT”, Enables Real Estate Agents to 10X Their Lead Follow Up!
SANTA MONICA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ylopo, the leader in real estate digital marketing, is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its revolutionary AI chatbot lead follow-up and communication tool, RAIYA. By seamlessly integrating ChatGPT, a cutting-edge large language model (LLM), Ylopo has taken a giant leap forward in automatically delivering high-quality automated text conversations between real estate agents and their prospective buyers and sellers.
Agents face challenges in maintaining consistent and effective daily lead follow-up due to busy schedules and lack of dedicated inside sales agents. To address this common hurdle, Ylopo has enhanced its AI text chatbot, RAIYA, by integrating it with ChatGPT. "We’re now seeing a 30% increase in the number of leads who are appointment-ready for agents to connect with via text message!" said Ylopo CoFounder and CMO, Juefeng Ge. "With the integration of ChatGPT, we have significantly enhanced RAIYA’s capabilities, enabling more engaging and personalized conversations with leads."
Raiya-GPT unlocks a new level of conversation quality and provides real estate professionals with a distinct competitive advantage. According to Shana Gates, a California real estate agent at Craft & Bauer, she states, "Ylopo's chatbot has been continuously improving, and now Raiya has reached a whole new level. I am amazed by the client conversations that Raiya is having with our prospects, and I'm truly impressed by her ability to handle objections and facilitate our entry into potential deals!" Shana further adds, "It's not only saving us a significant amount of time but also generating a tremendous number of opportunities!"
“The integration of ChatGPT has truly elevated Raiya to new heights”, said Howard Tager, CEO of Ylopo. “With the help of advanced technology like Generative AI, Raiya has significantly improved its ability to engage in conversations that feel genuine and lifelike. It can now understand what you're saying and respond in a way that makes you feel like you're talking to another person. This helps Raiya establish real connections and build trust with potential customers, nurturing them towards conversion.”
As Livia Freitas Monteforte, a client of Ylopo and a real estate agent at Compass Real Estate in Cape Cod, puts it, "This latest version of Raiya has completely revolutionized the role of a virtual AI assistant! I am truly amazed by the conversations Raiya is having with potential clients – she's even outperforming my own agents when it comes to eliciting responses! Raiya is effortlessly arranging introductions and appointments, generating numerous opportunities for us. She has become our ultimate secret weapon!"
For more information on how RAIYA, Ylopo's AI Text Bot integrated with ChatGPT, can revolutionize your lead follow-up process, please visit www.ylopo.com or contact kiwi@ylopo.com
About Ylopo:
Ylopo (“why·lo·po”) is a next generation digital marketing technology company which provides an “end-to-end” online marketing solution for the real estate industry. Ylopo’s proprietary platform is designed to help agents, teams, and brokerages generate more business and build their brand. Ylopo’s core mission is to empower its clients to “win” by providing them with the most advanced digital marketing technologies that even the big companies wish they had.
