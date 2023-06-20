Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks /Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2003556

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                           

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2023, at 0919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road – Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Laurent Bourdeau

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

Victim: Ashley Kirk

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 20, 2023, at approximately 0919 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a 22’ enclosed trailer that was stolen from a residence on Middle Road.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Laurent Bourdeau, 69 years old of Highgate, VT, took the trailer then returned it later in the day. There was damage to the trailer and items inside.

Bourdeau was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 29, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

LODGED: No

LOCATION: N/a

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/29/23 0830hrs

 

 

 

