St. Albans Barracks /Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003556
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2023, at 0919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road – Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Laurent Bourdeau
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
Victim: Ashley Kirk
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 20, 2023, at approximately 0919 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a 22’ enclosed trailer that was stolen from a residence on Middle Road.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Laurent Bourdeau, 69 years old of Highgate, VT, took the trailer then returned it later in the day. There was damage to the trailer and items inside.
Bourdeau was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 29, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
LODGED: No
LOCATION: N/a
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 0830hrs