CORE© Hosts Informational Webinars for Serving Up Hope Campaign, June 21 & 22
CORE Serving Up Hope WebinarsBRENTWOOD, TN, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE© (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to food and beverage service employees with children, is ramping up for its annual Serving Up Hope campaign and is offering informational webinars for interested participants. The webinars will be hosted on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and Thursday, June 22, 2023. The sessions will provide valuable tools and ideas for turnkey promotions that can help raise donations during the Serving Up Hope campaign.
WHAT: CORE Serving Up Hope Webinars
WHEN: June 21, 2023 from 3-4 pm
June 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm or 1-2 pm
WHERE: Online
To sign up for a webinar, visit https://coregives.org/serving-up-hope or contact Jill Chapman at Jill@COREgives.org for more information.
The Serving Up Hope campaign is an annual initiative that brings together an industry to raise the critical funds needed to help restaurant employees with children who face a life altering health crisis, death, or natural disaster. This year’s campaign will launch on October 1, 2023 and go through the end of the year. CORE encourages all foodservice and beverage service operations and suppliers to join in on the gratitude campaign and show appreciation to those that serve us every day.
For more information about CORE and the Serving Up Hope campaign, visit www.COREgives.org.
Emily Gorman
Emily@COREgives.org
CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees