Dave & Buster's Now Hiring Opening Team in Reno

The Ultimate Entertainment and Restaurant Destination Launches at The Summit this July

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster's , the premier entertainment and dining experience company, is set to open its flagship Reno location on Monday, July 28, and is planning to hire more than 170 passionate individuals to join the team. Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers Located in The Summit at 13969 S. Virginia St., the new 20,156 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a massive “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster's brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.“We are excited to open the first Dave & Buster’s in Reno,” says General Manager Drew Maheras. “As the area’s newest entertainment attraction, we’re thrilled to add great local talent to our incredible team. With excellent benefits, new opportunities and a fun-filled working environment, what better time to join D&B and be part of a passionate team dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof.”Dave & Buster's offers excellent benefits, including a comprehensive benefits package for several positions with medical, dental, vision, and a 401k.The company also offers internal promotion opportunities enabling team members to move up quickly, and a fun working atmosphere.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.