Egypt: New Law Restricting Ownership of Dangerous Animals, Reptiles, and Certain Types of Dogs Adopted

EGYPT, June 19 - On May 30, 2023, Egypt’s Official Gazette published Law No. 29 of 2023 on Regulating the Possession of Dangerous Animals and Dogs. The purpose of the law is to ban the ownership and possession of animals, reptiles, and certain types of dogs that are considered dangerous and threaten the public safety of Egyptian citizens. The law also imposes criminal penalties on violators. The law took effect on the day following its publication.

Provisions related to Dangerous Animals in General

Law No. 29 of 2023 identifies types of dogs, reptiles, and animals that may not be kept as pets. Additionally, it prohibits any person from owning or raising all types of wild animals or reptiles identified by its provisions. However, it grants an exception to government entities, national zoos, and research institutes. (Law No. 29 of 2023, ch. 1, art. 2.)

Owners of dangerous animals must obtain from the competent authority — the General Authority for Veterinary Services — a license to possess, handle, or raise them. (Art. 2.)

The new law forbids bringing dangerous animals to public places (art. 3) and requires that owners adopt all necessary measures to ensure that the animals do not escape (art. 4).

The law also requires owners of dangerous animals to give them all appropriate immunizations and veterinary care. (Art. 5.)

The owner of a dangerous animal must immediately notify the General Authority for Veterinary Services in any of the following cases:

1- Infection of the dangerous animal with an infectious or epidemic disease.



2- The injury or death of a person as a result of an attack by a dangerous animal. 3- The death or escape of the dangerous animal.

4- The desire to transfer the ownership of the dangerous animal or abandon it, or the owner’s inability to provide shelter and care for it. (Art. 6.)





Regulations related to Dogs

Possession and acquisition of dogs without a license from the competent Directorate of Veterinary Medicine is prohibited. (Ch. 3, art. 9.) An identification tag with a registration number for the dog must be attached to the dog’s neck at all times. (Art. 11.)

Penalties

The law imposes criminal penalties, such as fines and terms of imprisonment, on violators. Anyone who violates any of the provisions mentioned above are punishable by a fine of 10,000 to 500,000 Egyptian pounds (about US$325 to $16,165). (Art. 15.) The owner of a dangerous animal that endangers the property or lives of others is punishable by at least three months’ imprisonment, a fine of 30,000 to 1 million Egyptian pounds (about US$970 to $32,325), or both penalties. (Art. 16.)

Additionally, the owner of a dangerous animal or the owner of a dog whose intentional use of this animal to assault someone without intending to kill them results in the death of the victim is punishable by imprisonment for 15 to 20 years at hard labor or for life. (Art. 17, para. 4.)

George Sadek, Law Library of Congress

June 20, 2023

