Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,759 in the last 365 days.

Egypt: House of Representatives Approves New Amendments to Citizenship Law

EGYPT, May 7 - Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.

Chicago citation style:

Sadek, George. Egypt: House of Representatives Approves New Amendments to Citizenship Law. 2023. Web Page. https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2023-05-07/egypt-house-of-representatives-approves-new-amendments-to-citizenship-law/.

APA citation style:

Sadek, G. (2023) Egypt: House of Representatives Approves New Amendments to Citizenship Law. [Web Page] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2023-05-07/egypt-house-of-representatives-approves-new-amendments-to-citizenship-law/.

MLA citation style:

Sadek, George. Egypt: House of Representatives Approves New Amendments to Citizenship Law. 2023. Web Page. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2023-05-07/egypt-house-of-representatives-approves-new-amendments-to-citizenship-law/>.

You just read:

Egypt: House of Representatives Approves New Amendments to Citizenship Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more