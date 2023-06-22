CallTower Receives Most Innovative Communications & Collaboration Solutions Provider 2023 Award
CallTower Honored during 2023 Global Excellence Awards by Acquisition International as Innovative Communications & Collaboration Solutions ProviderSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, a leading channel provider of global, cloud-based voice services for Microsoft Teams, Webex Calling and Zoom with key business integrations, announced today that Acquisition International, an international monthly business magazine, has named CallTower Most Innovative Communications & Collaboration Solutions Provider 2023 – USA as part of their Global Excellence Awards 2023.
CallTower enables customers to manage rapidly changing technologies through CallTower Connect – a user-friendly portal, created and developed in-house. This proprietary system ensures CallTower customers can administer services without expertise in any one technology or hiring outside consultants to manage their UCaaS platforms. CallTower Connect is built from the ground up for speed and ease of use. The application is launched from a web browser by an end user or company administrator to add or manage CallTower solutions, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud SIP, Email and Conferencing solutions.
Launched in 2018, the AI Global Excellence Awards provide Acquisition International Magazine an opportunity to celebrate and draw attention to innovative companies, teams and individuals who are driving change, surpassing expectation, and excelling across the vast corporate landscape. Recipients are selected through a merit-based system, via research carried out by AI’s impartial team rather than external nominations. The criteria require that there is evidence of significant achievement and a clear commitment to innovation, for a company to pass the shortlisting stage and go on to be recognized and publicized to AI’s readership.
“We are honored to receive this coveted award from AI for our CallTower Connect proprietary admin portal,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “CallTower Connect is a revolutionary tool that enables our customers to easily personalize and control their CallTower services and we're proud to see this recognition in the communication industry.”
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Operator Connect Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS, including Five9 for business customers.
About Acquisition International
Acquisition International, or AI, is an international, monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its readers up to the minute news, comment and analysis. As the voice of modern business, Ai is dedicated to delivering vital updates to corporate readers so that they remain ahead of the curve. Acquisition International launched in 2010, and has, over the years, evolved into a business title that professionals rely on to bring them the business knowledge, insight and news they need. Each month the magazine is circulated to in-excess of 85,000 professionals, including Top Tier Managers, Investment Professionals, Business Advisers and Service Providers.
