Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,812 in the last 365 days.

Lofi Record Label Coffee Records Launches & Announces First Album Project

The Logo for Coffee Records

The Coffee Records Logo

New lofi record label Coffee Records has kicked off operations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas based label operator Exegan Media & Entertainment, Inc. today announced the launch of its newest record label, Coffee Records. The new label will focus on the growing lo-fi hip hop and chillhop music landscape. Some projects will play on the brand’s Coffee name, while others will showcase lofi and chillhop production from artists and producers based globally. The company’s debut product under the new label is a compilation album entitled “Exceptionally Chill Lofi” and will feature 14 different producers and releases July 28th. The album will feature notable lofi hip hop producers rspbrry, Rigatony, and Tanooki as well as newcomers and Coffee Records signees.

Exegan CEO Scott Thomas said of the launch “this is a brand we’ve been planning to launch for many years and are excited about some of the partnerships and creative energy starting to form around it.” He said the label plans to sign deals with a number of artists, and also offer a variety of licensing options with others. “Our strategy for Coffee Records will be to build a high-quality collection of tracks that fit a variety of moods and functions, and market those in both traditional and creative ways,” Thomas added. The label will release a steady stream of compilation albums, and individual artist projects.

The new label can be found online at www.coffeerecords.com and its releases will be distributed to all major platforms.

Scott Thomas
Coffee Records
+1 615-919-9000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Lofi Record Label Coffee Records Launches & Announces First Album Project

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more