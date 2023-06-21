Lofi Record Label Coffee Records Launches & Announces First Album Project

The Coffee Records Logo

New lofi record label Coffee Records has kicked off operations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas based label operator Exegan Media & Entertainment, Inc. today announced the launch of its newest record label, Coffee Records. The new label will focus on the growing lo-fi hip hop and chillhop music landscape. Some projects will play on the brand’s Coffee name, while others will showcase lofi and chillhop production from artists and producers based globally. The company’s debut product under the new label is a compilation album entitled “Exceptionally Chill Lofi” and will feature 14 different producers and releases July 28th. The album will feature notable lofi hip hop producers rspbrry, Rigatony, and Tanooki as well as newcomers and Coffee Records signees.

Exegan CEO Scott Thomas said of the launch “this is a brand we’ve been planning to launch for many years and are excited about some of the partnerships and creative energy starting to form around it.” He said the label plans to sign deals with a number of artists, and also offer a variety of licensing options with others. “Our strategy for Coffee Records will be to build a high-quality collection of tracks that fit a variety of moods and functions, and market those in both traditional and creative ways,” Thomas added. The label will release a steady stream of compilation albums, and individual artist projects.

The new label can be found online at www.coffeerecords.com and its releases will be distributed to all major platforms.