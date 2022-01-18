Food Influencer Actual Foodie Kicks Off Unique Merch Partnership

New merchandise line highlights Actual Foodie's taste for food and humor

We are thrilled to be working with Faith on this collection!” — Alfredo Malatesta

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food influencer Faith Thomas known globally as “Actual Foodie” today announced the launch of a unique merchandise partnership with Franklin, Tennessee based Flavour Gallery. The clothing collection features unique, never-before-seen food-focused designs, including an array of “Coffee Club” sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. Other designs include a stunning “Always Hungry” line, and a cheeky “Pies Before Guys” collection. Collectively, fifteen individual items were released for pre-sale today via Flavour Gallery’s website at: https://flavourgallery.com/collections/actualfoodie

Thomas has cultivated a fast-growing fan base across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and other social media outlets, where her food and lifestyle themed postings and videos have been seen by millions. In addition, her original recipes and baking videos have exploded on Pinterest with over 135 Million saves and impressions. Known equally for her witty TikTok videos and craveable original cookie recipes, Actual Foodie reaches across demographics for mass appeal through food and humor.

“I’m very excited to share this collection with my fans, and I put a lot of time and energy into a very fun and very wearable line,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait to see which items resonate with people and maybe even spotting one in the wild some day,” she added.

On the partnership with ActualFoodie, Flavour Gallery CEO Alfredo Malatesta said “we are thrilled to be working with Faith on this collection! The designs we have collaborated on reflect her culinary humor, sense of style and adventurous spirit when it comes to food. We feel both our audiences are going to connect with the collection and we're looking to release more designs together going forward.”

Additional collections are planned throughout 2022 and will be announced at a later date.



About Actual Foodie

Since 2019, Faith Thomas has been taking stunning pictures of food, and exploring recipes, sharing them with social media audiences around the globe. Over time, the Actual Foodie channels have collectively garnered over 277,000 followers and over 110 million of video, post, and pin impressions. Her eye for details, combined with her ability to frame amazing photos and videos has captured the attention of fans, but also brands small and larger. Past partnerships include Jot Coffee, Carlo’s Bakery, Mooala, and Banza. She can be found on all social media platforms as @actualfoodie