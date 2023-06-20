Greater Taunton Community Services, Inc. Sponsors Nature & Me at Mulcahey School
I would have loved a program like this and grateful that we can help support it”TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Taunton Community Services, Inc. is dedicated to supporting efforts to help improve the quality of life for local families through their mental health wellness collaborations with the Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Daily Bread Resource Center, the Kacie Palm Project, and A Voice at the Table/Impacted Family & Friends Movement. The GTCS, Inc. Board of Directors specifically voted to “sponsor” efforts at the Mulcahey Elementary School a few years ago.
— Tracey Pacheco Medeiros
As the May 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month came to a close, GTCS Inc. President Paul Boudreau and several board members stopped by Mulcahey to drop off a $2,000 check to the Mulcahey PTO and staff members Wendy Atkinson, Michelle Letouneau, Rachel Martins, and Dania Silveira to help support the Nature & Me Program as well as 78 thank you & gift cards for Principal Kathleen DeCouta and the entire staff to acknowledge that they very much “Matter” to the community.
GTCS, Inc. board member Tracey Pacheco Medeiros, “graduated” from Mulcahey when it was a middle school. Now an author, suicide attempt survivor, advocate, and activist, Tracey noted that “nothing gives me more mental and emotional inner peace than being outside surrounded by the beauty and peace of nature. I would have loved a program like this and grateful that we can help support it.”
"And I cannot believe how beautiful this building is now," she added with a huge smile.
In addition to President Boudreau and Tracey, the other current GTCS, Inc. Board of Directors include Andrew Francis, Jeff Hunt, Deborah Brown, Aimee Avila, and Annemarie Matulis. Board member Ed Paluch, who recently rotated off was also a part of these supportive efforts for the Mulcahey staff and students.
Annemarie Matulis
A Voice at the Table
+1 508-922-7278
matulisannie@msn.com