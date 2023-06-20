Things Baby Boomers Ask When They Organize Their Home
These are the questions baby boomers commonly ask organizing before a move. Professional organizers can help declutter months ahead of a downsizing move.WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many baby boomers are looking to professional organizers for help in downsizing their homes when retiring and looking to sell their homes, according to Darla DeMorrow of HeartWork Organizing, based in Wayne, PA. It can take weeks and months to downsize and declutter. Starting early can reduce anxiety and smooth the way for a successful move.
Most people underestimate the time downsizing will take and the amount of packing boxes needed.
Organizing before a move isn’t a once-and-done activity. Organizing is a daily activity, but baby boomers who are downsizing will spend more time than they ever have. This is especially true if they are moving to a smaller home. Organizing can feel like an overwhelming task, but professional organizers have the tools and answers to make any move easier. Here are questions baby boomers commonly ask while organizing for a move.
Where to start organizing?
Start at the door. Whichever room is being worked on, start at the door and go around the room.
Where should this item go? It’s perfectly good, it’s just scratched/broken/out of style/older than the one used all the time.
If household items end up in the basement or the guest room, it means that they are not favorites and probably shouldn’t make the move to the next house. It may be perfectly good, but that doesn’t mean it has to stay. Donate it or let someone trash-pick it from the curb. Donating items means they get a shot at a second life through resale or thrifting. A healthy circular flow of goods through a community helps everyone. Most downsizing households have too many donations for an individual to drop off in their own car. Arrange for a donation pickup, if possible, to make the process easier.
Can these items be gifted to friends or family members?
If a family member has asked for something valuable or memorable that should stay in the family, pass it on. However, if the items just “need a good home,” focus on the goal…to get the household moved. Spend more energy packing up possessions that are moving to the next home.
What should happen to family photos and other mementos?
There is only so much time and energy during a move. Spend that time and energy now gathering photos together. Engage the help of a professional photo organizing firm to store and process family photos. When the move is complete, a walk down memory lane can be a wonderful reward for downsizing.
What should go in the empty space after everything is organized?
Nothing. When downsizing, it’s critical to live in a smaller space, even before the move. If the new kitchen is fifty percent smaller, edit the kitchen items into about half of the existing cabinets. This will ensure that everything fits in the new house. If the new house doesn’t even have a basement, that means downsizers must remove everything from the basement. Either bring things into the living space and enjoy them again or pass them on.
Where should all the bins, bags, baskets, and boxes go?
If the move is imminent, then create a single place to store empty containers while you fill them. It’s important to get these containers out of the main spaces because empty bins can make clutter look overwhelming. Don’t save every oversized and miniscule box for “just in case.” Boxes that are about the size of a copy paper box are especially handy for moving because when packed, they are light enough for most people to lift. Once the home is packed up, feel free to recycle or donate any bins and boxes that don’t get used.
Tips for an Easier Downsizing Move
A move is a major transition period of life. Baby boomers shouldn’t go it alone when moving. Engage experts like professional organizers, movers, and realtors who handle many moves each year. Learn from their skill to make a move this year a satisfying experience.
