Easoon (dba dasso) Scores Major Patent Litigation Victory Over MOSO

Easoon, under dasso, wins $1.5M in a patent infringement case against MOSO for bamboo materials. Additional claims include trade secret misappropriation.
We are very pleased with this outcome”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easoon USA, LLC, (“Easoon”) d/b/a/ dasso, a leading supplier of outdoor bamboo materials via its dassoXTR brand, announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware entered judgment in its favor in a long-running patent infringement dispute with direct competitors MOSO North America, Inc., and MOSO International, BV (collectively “MOSO”). Easoon d/b/a/ dasso is the exclusive license of United States Patent 8,709,578 (“the ‘578 patent”) directed to a bamboo scrimber and a method of manufacturing the scrimber.
The ‘578 patent is owned by Dasso International, Inc.
A unanimous twelve-person jury found that MOSO’s Bamboo X-treme infringed United States Patent 8,709,578 (“the ‘578 patent”). The jury also found that the method of manufacturing Bamboo X-treme infringed the ‘578 patent. Furthermore, the jury found that the ‘578 patent was valid, and that MOSO’s infringement was willful.
In addition to being liable for patent infringement, MOSO was found to have: (1) violated the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act; (2) tortiously interfered with Easoon’s prospective economic advantage; and (3) aided and abetted a breach of fiduciary duty owed to Easoon by Mr. Kelly, former President of the dassoXTR brand and current CEO of MOSO North America. Mr. Kelly, Mr. Clifton and Mr. Osterman were found to have misappropriated Easoon’s trade secrets. Mr. Kelly was also found to have breached his fiduciary duty to Easoon and to have committed fraud. Easoon d/b/a/ dasso was awarded a judgment for $1.5MM against MOSO and Mr. Brett Kelly, Mr. Mark Clifton, and Mr. Steve Osterman.
These individuals previously worked for or on behalf of Easoon d/b/a dasso and subsequently became employees of MOSO.
“We are very pleased with this outcome,” said Avery Chua, CEO of Easoon d/b/a dasso.
“We intend to pursue a permanent injunction against further importation and sale of Bamboo X treme. We will also seek a trebling of the damages award as well as an award of our attorney’s fees in this matter along with pre-and post-judgment interest.”
Easoon d/b/a/ dasso was represented at trial by Gerard M. O’Rourke and Sean T. O’Kelly.
