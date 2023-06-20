Small Business Wildfire Relief Program Expanding

CANADA, June 20 - The Province is offering assistance to more small businesses impacted by recent wildfires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County.

The Small Business Wildfire Relief Program is now available to businesses outside the mandatory evacuation zones that were closed for at least five days because of the fires.

“We’ve heard from businesses that were outside of the wildfire evacuation zones, but were faced with unexpected closures,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We know that an unexpected closure can have a significant impact on small businesses. Expanding the program will help alleviate some of that financial stress for even more small businesses."

Applications and information on eligibility are at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/small-business-wildfire-relief-program . Business owners with questions can email SBWRP@novascotia.ca

Quotes: We’ve been working together with the business communities in the affected areas to better understand the ongoing impacts to their operations and to identify further needs for support. This expansion will help address those needs. Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister, Economic Development

Quick Facts: the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program provides a one-time grant of $2,500 to eligible small businesses affected by the recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County

previously, small businesses had to be located in the mandatory evacuation zones to be eligible

types of eligible businesses include restaurants and licensed drinking establishments; fitness, recreational and leisure facilities; independent retailers; wholesale operators; manufacturers; licensed fish processors; personal services; repair services; accommodations; independent gas retailers; self-regulated and unregulated health professionals; live performing arts venues; construction; private daycares

active charities may also apply

the expanded program is expected to cost an additional $1 million; the original program was expected to cost up to $1.5 million

