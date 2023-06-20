WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Business Industry Leaders Applaud Governor Ron DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget

– Governor DeSantis’ 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom budget cements robust funding to help Florida’s residents, businesses and communities succeed for generations to come.

Read what business leaders are saying about the Framework for Freedom Budget:

"Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, Florida's economy continues to outpace the nation,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “We applaud the state’s Framework for Freedom Budget for prioritizing programs and savings to bolster the success and growth of our state’s small businesses. These investments will help pave the way for entrepreneurs in our state to chase the American Dream, while helping existing businesses secure the necessary resources to grow and thrive.”

"As a former New York Police officer and a small business owner in South Florida I thank Governor DeSantis for setting vital funds aside for our states great law enforcement and his unrelenting commitment to supporting local businesses," said Wings Plus Owner Brian Walsh.

“After reviewing the State’s budget; I have never been more excited to be a native of rural (Northwest) Florida. This governor, with the support of the legislature, has heard the needs of rural Florida and is fortifying rural broadband investment, rural healthcare, agriculture education and promotion, along with continued support of Florida’s environmental landscape,” said Kyle S. Holley, Community Development Liaison for Santa Rosa County. “Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for hearing the needs of rural Florida.

“The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) applauds Governor DeSantis for signing the Framework for Freedom Budget, which includes important investments to keep Florida the number one destination for our visitors and rebuild following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” said Carol Dover, President & CEO of Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “His steadfast support to promote tourism and special events across Florida has historically resulted in more than $375 million in direct economic impact for Florida. We are grateful for his commitment to keeping Florida’s economy strong through our number one industry – tourism and hospitality.”

“Governor DeSantis has once again proven his commitment to rural Florida with the signing of his Framework for Freedom Budget. The resources found within this budget will directly aid rural communities with needed funding for housing, workforce training and economic development,” said Tiffany Garling, President & CEO of Jackson County Economic Development Committee.

“Too many rural residents do not have access to broadband, which limits their ability to benefit from workforce development, educational, healthcare and public safety programs,” said Peter Murray, Executive Director of Dense Networks and Local Technology Planning Team member for Orange County. “I’m excited to see the continued investment in broadband infrastructure.”

“Governor DeSantis’s announcement of House Bill 1379 and his approval of more than $625 million in state funding for Everglades restoration and water-quality improvement projects once again shows his commitment to protecting and restoring our natural resources. This, in conjunction with the $80 million in funding to Visit Florida will ensure that our state’s tourism driven economy is sustainable and that regions rebounding from natural disasters such as Hurricane Ian can be optimistic about their economic viability as they rebuild,” said John Lai, President and CEO of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce.

