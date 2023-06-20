Attracting Overseas Audiences “Charm of Jiangsu” Takes the Spotlight at Clearview Festival

“Charm of Jiangsu” Takes the Spotlight at Clearview Festival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 29th and June 14th, 2023, Clearview Festival was held in Manhattan, New York. The event, featuring street markets, brought together diverse cultural arts, children's entertainment, international cuisine, and more from various ethnicities and countries. Spanning over ten blocks with the participation of over 500 vendors, the festival attracted over ten thousand visitors, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of international exchange and collaboration.

The grand celebration also featured the stunning presence of "Charm of Jiangsu," marking the first participation of Jiangsu Culture and Tourism at Clearview Festival. It offered North American tourists an extraordinary and distinctive "cultural and tourism feast" from Jiangsu.

Jiangsu's beauty is largely attributed to its water resources. As the only province in China blessed with grand rivers, expansive lakes, and the vast sea, "water + culture" is Jiangsu's most distinctive trait. The Promotion Center integrated the province's cultural and tourism resources, distributing visually captivating and conveniently portable English brochures for "Charm of Jiangsu" and English promotional materials for the Grand Canal. These materials showcased the enchanting cultural and tourism wonders of Jiangsu from various perspectives.

Furthermore, English materials of travel routes in many different cities in the province were available on site, drawing a continuous influx of overseas visitors seeking information and exploration. Knowledgeable staff members were on hand to provide professional explanations, allowing a deeper understanding towards the unique beauty of Jiangsu Province.

Coinciding with the upcoming World Cultural Heritage Day, the booth showcased and interpreted representative intangible cultural heritages. Visitors had the opportunity to hold and admire delicate Suzhou fans, exuding elegance and artistic charm, or adorn themselves with Nanjing velvet flower hairpins, which combined intangible heritage craftsmanship with exquisite accessories, symbolizing good fortune and blessings. An interactive paper-cutting experience was also offered, allowing participants to engage firsthand with this historically significant and widely cherished Chinese folk art form.

Intangible cultural heritages represent the continuous legacy of cultural richness. Jiangsu Province boasts a variety of distinctive regional intangible cultural heritages, each serving as a beautiful and unique calling card. These cultural treasures have captured the hearts of overseas audiences, showcasing not only Jiangsu's cultural imprint but also the charm of the East.

This exhibition showcased a diverse range of attractions, encompassing Jiangsu's rich historical and cultural legacy while highlighting its friendly and welcoming essence. It served as a splendid showcase of the "Charm of Jiangsu" in the North American market. Moving forward, a series of upcoming activities will continue to narrate more stories about Jiangsu to North American tourists, enabling the deep-rooted Jiangsu culture to shine and amplify the global impact of the "Charm of Jiangsu" cultural and tourism brand.