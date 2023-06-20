- Duchesne County receives $3 million for road improvements

Salt Lake City (June 16, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $1,800,000 grant and a $1,200,000 low-interest loan for Duchesne County Special Service #2 District to provide phase 1 of the Gate Canyon Road improvements.

At the June 1, 2023, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

Uintah Special Service District #1 received a $2,559,000 grant for Seep Ridge Road improvements.

Ashley Valley Water and Sewer Improvement District received a $400,000 grant for a sewer cleaner and vacuum system truck.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.