Meet Heybike at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany
Heybike debuts 3 new eBikes at Eurobike 2023, marking its expansion into Europe. Meet Heybike at Messe Frankfurt Booth Halle 9.2, Booth D16.
we are excited to embark on this new chapter for European buyers, our commitment remains unwavering in providing the finest, most accessible, and affordable e-Bike to cater to every rider's needs”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco CA, June 20, 2023, Heybike will debut 3 new eBike at Eurobike 2023, award-winning US e-Bike brand Heybike® is officially announcing its expansion into Europe with the launch of its EU website and a range of e-Bikes that are sure to set the continent on fire.
— Jason Fang, CEO of Heybike
We look forward to meeting you at Eurobike Exhibition in Messe Frankfurt Booth Halle 9.2, Booth D16.
Heybike proudly presents its newest additions, starting with the Heybike APEX. Crafted with an aerospace-grade magnesium alloy unibody bike frame, the APEX showcases an exquisite design. Its distinctive rear turning signal, carbon belt drive, and magnetic torque sensor set it apart from the rest, offering both style and functionality. With a 432 WH removable battery and an impressive 100km range, the APEX is the ultimate choice for urban riders seeking a cool and trendy experience. The integrated automatic shifting system ensures a smooth and seamless ride. Additionally, the APEX comes equipped with a GPS tracker, providing peace of mind by ensuring the bike's location.
The Heybike EC 1 and EC 1-ST models showcase lightweight flexibility. These e-bikes are thoughtfully designed for riders of all heights, offering personalized comfort in high-step and low-step through frames. Equipped with a removable 360WH battery, they provide an average range of 80km, allowing for extended rides on a single charge. Available in cream, pink, and green, these models feature anti-puncture tires and dual disc brakes, ensuring optimal performance and safety.
Heybike's success abroad has paved the way for its expansion into Europe, a thriving community of two-wheel enthusiasts. With its space-saving e-Bike designs, Heybike is poised to become a top choice for city commuters and health-conscious individuals. Leveraging its expertise in sustainable and high-quality models, Heybike ensures users can explore new places and enjoy advanced technology. Heybike's commitment to greener transportation makes their EU models an excellent option for eco-warriors.
Jason Fang, CEO of Heybike, proudly expressed, "From humble beginnings as a two-person team in 2021, Heybike has grown exponentially, extending our product lineup to include EU e-Bike models and aiming to establish ourselves as the go-to brand for two-wheel commuters throughout Europe. Our remarkable success in the past 24 months across America has paved the way for our expansion, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter with the launch of our dedicated website for European buyers. As always, our commitment remains unwavering in providing the finest, most accessible, and affordable range of e-Bike models to cater to every rider's needs, whether it's venturing off-road or navigating daily commutes."
For more information on the range of e-Bikes that Heybike is bringing to Europe, just visit https://de.heybike.eu/collections/e-bikes to find the best one for you.
About Heybike®
Heybike is an accessible electric bike company with smart, high-quality products founded with the mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way. Heybike now serves over 60,000 riders around the world and offers more than 40 e-bike models with the goal of making bike riding more efficient and convenient, at an approachable price point. The result is a portable, compact, and robust mode of transportation, which can be powered by the rider pedaling or assisted by the battery-powered motor. Heybike is committed to new innovations and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand via Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
