Her Holiness Sai Maa to Present HealthSpan by Design on July 1-2 in Denver, CO; Public Darshan on July 3rd

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa to present her HealthSpan by Design program to help drop limiting beliefs about aging and disease.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will present her transformative HealthSpan by Design program July 1-2 at the Denver Marriott West, 1717 Denver West Blvd. The final of 3 programs this year in the series, the program helps individuals to drop limiting beliefs about aging and disease and align with their innate life force to retain vibrant health as they age.

The program is followed on July 3rd with a celebration of Guru Purnima with Sai Maa gifting Darshan (blessings) to hundreds. The events, offered by Awakened Life, will include people from around the world coming together online, and in person, for profound personal transformation.

A renowned healer and humanitarian, Sai Maa’s mission on the planet is for the personal and global awakening of humanity. Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest title in the Vedic tradition of India, and is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals physically, mentally emotionally, and spiritually. Sai Maa blends Eastern spiritual wisdom with Western therapeutic knowledge and energetic mastery.

Healthspan is the period of life spent in vibrant health, free from the chronic diseases and disabilities of aging. With higher-frequency teachings now available, we can learn to communicate with our body's consciousness to create vibrant health.

During the HealthSpan by Design program, Sai Maa and her teachers show individuals how to program their cells for maximum health, youthfulness, and longevity. Individuals work energetically with the consciousness of their quantum DNA, cellular structure, and smart body. When one taps into their body’s innate wisdom, a whole world of health, beauty, and a long, long HealthSpan is available.

Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa’s successor, notes that “Sai Maa has not aged along the typical path. Sai Maa has been using Her body as a laboratory to practice cellular rejuvenation for years and it has worked. With great passion, Sai Maa is sharing this inner knowledge and offers effective strategies that work for everyone.”

The cost of the program is $597 in-person or online. To register, visit https://awakenedlife.love/healthspan-by-design/.

The event will conclude with Sai Maa gifting Darshan (blessings) to hundreds on July 3, the holiday of Guru Purnima. On Guru Purnima, devotion and gratitude are expressed to gurus and teachers who have obtained spiritual mastery, and who lead individuals to their own mastery. During darshan, Sai Maa sees only our divinity and calls it forth, activating the highest in all of us.

To attend Darshan, a gifted family-friendly event appropriate for people of all ages, pre-registration is invited but not necessary. It will begin at 4:30 pm MT at the Pavilion at City Park.

Press interested in interviewing Her Holiness Sai Maa, or covering the event, may contact Edith Billups of the Gabriel Media Group at 240 731-0159.

