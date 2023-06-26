FITZGERALDS American Music Festival celebrates 40th year with sensational 4-day lineup, sellout crowd
Long-running music festival returns June 30 - July 3 with 60+ musical acts, 5,000 attendees, indoor and outdoor stages, and promise of a “good damn time”
You’re going to see an incredible level of talented artists in an intimate setting. It’s the annual culmination of all we care about, and it’s a good damn time.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FITZGERALDS Nightclub is thrilled to announce the 40th annual American Music Festival will return to the revered live music venue in Berwyn, just west of Chicago, June 30 - July 3, 2023 with an exciting lineup and first sellout of advanced tickets in four decades.
— Will Duncan, FITZGERALDS Nightclub and BabyGold Barbecue proprietor
Started in 1981 as a three band barbeque night, the American Music Festival has grown to a critically acclaimed four day event where music fans see some of America’s best songwriters in an intimate, club-like setting while enjoying favorite dishes from BABYGOLD BARBECUE. It has taken place every Fourth of July holiday weekend (with the exception of 2020 and 2021) at FITZGERALDS Nightclub, in the near Chicago suburb of Berwyn, and is one of the country’s longest running music festivals.
This year’s American Music Festival makes history and celebrates history. For the first time, advanced tickets to the festival sold out, as thousands clamor to see more than 60 musical acts on three stages inside and outside the historic venue. The fest kicks off the afternoon of June 30th with the same band that’s opened the American Music Festival every year since its inception.
With roots in Americana, country, and blues music genres, it has grown to include genres like New Orleans zydeco, rockabilly, alternative country, folk, and brass bands. This year the American Music Festival brings a diverse and stellar lineup including big names, familiar faces and emerging talents.
Performers at the 40th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival include:
Friday June 30th: Lucinda Williams & Her Band, CJ Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band, The Texas Gentlemen, Sunny War, Chris Pierce, Louis Michot (Lost Bayou Ramblers), Bumpus, Abby Hamilton, The Smiley Tillmon Band Ft. Kate Moss, The Salty Dogs
Saturday July 1: Steve Earle (Solo and Acoustic), Shinyribs, The Cactus Blossoms, The Soul Rebels, Arlo McKinley, Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, The Nighthawks, The Freedom Affair, The Local Honeys, Tae & the Neighborly, Ivan Singh, Soul Message Band, Los Gallos, Gina Bloom & the Heavy Sounds, The Meadowlark Lemons, Ryan Joseph Anderson
Sunday July 2: Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Uncle Lucius, Logan Ledger, Jaime Wyatt, Tributosaurus Becomes the Band, Terrance Simien, Leon Timbo, Victoria Victoria, Them Coulee Boys, The Steel Wheels, Les Greene and the Swayzees, Miss Tess, The Minks, Thelma and the Sleaze, Nick Moss Trio, Joel Paterson Trio, The Aaron Kelly Band, Matthew Francis Andersen, The Quin Kirchner Trio
Monday July 3: Dave Alvin & the Guilty Ones, Amethyst Kiah, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, The James Hunter Six, Deeohgee, The Deslondes, Selwyn Birchwood, Mucca Pazza, Esther Rose, Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs, Jake Labotz, Nathan Graham, Backyard Tire Fire, Outronaut, Fox Crossing Stringband, Windy City Ramblers, Dan Tedesco, Michele McGuire
What: 40th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival
When: Friday, June 30, 2023 - Monday, July 3, 2023, Rain or Shine
Friday Doors: 4:00 p.m. / Show time: 4:30 p.m.
Saturday Doors: 12:00 p.m. / Show time: 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday Doors: 12:00 p.m. / Show time 12:45 p.m.
Where: FITZGERALDS Nightclub - 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn (map)
Tickets: Advanced tickets are sold out. A small number of tickets will be available when doors open at noon on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Children under 12 free until 7:00 p.m. with paid adult admission.
Food: The classic American barbecue restaurant, BABYGOLD BARBECUE, located next to FITZGERALDS, will serve a festival menu full of fan favorites.
Complete festival lineup and additional details at FITZGERALDS Nightclub.
ABOUT FITZGERALDS
FITZGERALDS has been a place for gathering since it was built in the early 1900’s. Up to 1925, the frame building at 6615 W. Roosevelt was a roadhouse used as a hunting lodge and sporting team headquarters. As more buildings rose along Roosevelt Road, the property was home to several nightclubs, the best-known being The Hunt Club, which flourished through the 1950’s and early 60’s–acts included Turk Murphy, Bob Scobey and Lil Armstrong. After the Hunt Club closed, the space became the Deer Lodge, complete with pool tables and a fortune teller.
The FitzGerald family bought the building in 1980, and since that time FITZGERALDS has gained a national reputation for excellent live music in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. Along the way, the family purchased the buildings on either side of the club; the corner building now houses FITZGERALDS Sidebar, a neighborhood cocktail lounge as well as a private event space.
On March 5th 2020, Chicago entertainment veteran Will Duncan (Thalia Hall, Dusek’s/Punch House, MONEYGUN/Saint Lou’s) acquired the buildings and business from the FITZGERALDS family as they transitioned to retirement. The ownership transition achieved an uninterrupted experience for the many regular patrons, without closing for even one day. Will is keeping the name, preserving the legacy, and bringing fresh energy to this old roadhouse at 6611-6619 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn.
