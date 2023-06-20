FlyFin Empowers Self-Employed Individuals with Comprehensive Resources Around Business Tax Deductions
By expanding our resources to encompass an array of business tax deductions, FlyFin aim to equip taxpayers with the information necessary to maximize tax savings and achieve financial success.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S., June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's leading AI tax preparation and filing service, announced a comprehensive cluster of new features focused on Business Tax Deductions. This handy new cluster of helpful tax deduction resources educates and empowers self-employed individuals about commonly overlooked or lesser-known business tax deductions, helping them maximize their tax savings.
— Jaideep Singh
As part of FlyFin's commitment to providing unparalleled support to the self-employed, the new online resources bring together in one place a range of important tax deductions. These resources explain each deduction in detail, outlining how they work and providing guidance on how self-employed individuals can take full advantage of each one. By making people aware of the easiest deductions to claim and shedding light on often overlooked areas, FlyFin aims to ensure that freelancers, gig workers, creators and other self-employed individuals can optimize their tax savings and keep more of their hard-earned money.
FlyFin’s new business tax deduction resources mark the latest expansion of FlyFin's ever-growing library of online tools and guides that are specifically tailored to the needs of self-employed individuals. By supplementing its game-changing AI tax tools and services with informative resources, FlyFin equips taxpayers with the knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions and navigate the complex landscape of self-employment taxes.
The topics covered in FlyFin’s business tax deduction resources include:
- Business meals tax deductions
- Entertainment deductions
- Consulting and professional service fees deductions
- Answers about credit card interest
- Cell phone deductions
- Internet tax deductions
- Car mileage deductions
- Office expense deductions
- Publications and subscriptions deductions
- Business startup tax deductions
- Depreciation deductions
- Education expense deductions
- Advertising and marketing expense deductions
- Business travel deductions
- Deductions for the business use of your vehicle
FlyFin continues to offer comprehensive coverage of previously featured topics, including home office deduction, simplified home office deduction, tax-deductible home improvements, travel expense deduction, food and entertainment deduction, car depreciation tax, car tax write-off, and moving expenses tax deduction.
"FlyFin aims to empower self-employed individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive financially," said Jaideep Singh, FlyFin’s co-found and CEO. "By expanding our resources to encompass an extensive array of business tax deductions, we aim to equip taxpayers with the information necessary to maximize tax savings and achieve financial success."
FlyFin's Free Tax Resource Center
FlyFin's Tax Resource Center is a free, comprehensive hub for tax-related information. It offers expert CPA-led Q&A tax advice and features AskFlyFin (formerly called FlyFin TaxGPT), a recently released, free, generative AI service powered by OpenAI's GPT-4.0 model. Continually expanding, FlyFin's tax resource center provides freelancers and self-employed individuals with valuable tools, guides, and tax deduction tips. Users can find advice on urgent tax topics such as deductions, estimated tax payments, filing checklists, and extensions. The center also offers handy tax calculators, forms and dedicated guides tailored to various freelance professions, including real estate, delivery drivers, writers, and more. Visit www.FlyFin.tax to access FlyFin's business tax deduction resources and explore other valuable tax tools and guides.
About FlyFin AI
FlyFin AI is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin AI is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
