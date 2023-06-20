Savor The Choice: Whoa Dough Introduces New, Allergen-Friendly, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough At Summer Fancy Food Show
Allergen-Friendly Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is a sweet and salty refrigerated snack that can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into delicious chocolate chip cookies
Whoa Dough is not only catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance but also appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile, and healthier snacks.”HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eat raw or bake? You decide! Whoa Dough, the innovative brand known for its plant-based, better-for-you cookie dough bars, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest product, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Whether you prefer raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste or crave the warm, freshly baked experience, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough offers the best of both worlds. This sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine delicious chocolate chip cookies within minutes.
Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be introduced at the Summer Fancy Food Show from June 25th to June 27th in New York City at Booth #663, along with the brand's popular Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bar line. Attendees will be able to sample Whoa Dough and meet with the team.
Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.
Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, is excited about the growth of his popular snack line with the addition of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Being personally affected by gluten intolerance, along with his sons, he understands the importance of offering delicious gluten-free options.
"By introducing the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Whoa Dough is not only catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance but also appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile, and healthier snacks,” said Goldstein. “Whether enjoyed raw or baked, this mouth-watering cookie dough allows snack enthusiasts to indulge in their preferred way, accommodating different preferences and dietary restrictions, making it an exciting and inclusive addition to the Whoa Dough family.”
Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is made with a blend of carefully selected ingredients, offering a guilt-free indulgence that appeals to kids and adults. With a focus on clean and wholesome nutrition, Whoa Dough strives to deliver a healthier snacking experience without compromising taste and enjoyment.
Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available in national retailers starting in September.
For more information about Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough’s entire line of products, please visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest addition, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, combines raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste with the option to bake it into delicious chocolate chip cookies. It provides the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts.
With only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
