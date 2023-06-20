Global Container Shipping Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC, a subsidiary of publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM”), will invest approximately $30 million to relocate and expand its U.S. headquarters within the Hampton Roads region. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which represents several hundred jobs over the next five years.

“It was a priority for ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC to retain its headquarters in the Commonwealth and secure employment opportunities in the Hampton Roads region for years to come,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is a leader in supply chain management thanks to our infrastructure, robust transportation network, and world-class Port of Virginia, and ZIM is a vital shipping partner that advances our position in this important industry. We are pleased that ZIM will continue its growth in the Commonwealth.”

“The Hampton Roads region’s strategic location and proximity to The Port of Virginia will help align ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC for further growth in the U.S. market, and we are proud that this global shipping leader will remain and expand in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “A pro-business environment, robust workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in the logistics sector.”

ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman said, “We are very pleased with the purchase of this first-class new office building, which will serve our growing shipping business in the U.S., a pivotal country for our strategy and our global network. The new office will provide a first-rate work environment for our valued employees, as they continue to deliver our signature personal, top-quality service to customers. This office expansion is vital to ZIM’s commitment to the North American market and to the expansion of our capacity in the region with our new LNG- Green Energy vessels fleet.”

“Retaining the headquarters of a renowned international cargo shipping company is a win for the Hampton Roads region and the Commonwealth,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Delegate Barry Knight. “I am proud the MEI Commission could play a role in securing this important project and look forward to ZIM’s continued positive economic impact.”

“We thank ZIM for its decision to reinvest in Hampton Roads,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Vice Chair Senator George Barker. “The company’s expanded operation will strengthen supply chain infrastructure in the Commonwealth, and I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our state, regional, and local partners to help secure this critical project.”

“I am thrilled to have ZIM investing to expand their operation in the City of Virginia Beach,” said Senator Aaron R. Rouse. “As one of the leading carriers in the global container shipping industry, they provide a vital service to our maritime community, and I welcome the additional jobs this will create in our city and region. This decision to expand their operation here is a testament to the thriving partnerships between state and local agencies.”

“With Virginians moving back into the workforce in record numbers and searching for employment, we are elated to have ZIM expanding in Virginia Beach,” said Delegate Karen S. Greenhalgh. “How appropriate to celebrate the expansion of ZIM as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the nation of Israel. ZIM, founded to take immigrants to the new nation of Israel, has become one of the world’s leading shipping companies. As David Ben-Gurion said in 1932, ‘The sea opens up boundless horizons before us.’ Congratulations to ZIM for a remarkable history, and we look forward to working together for a remarkable future.”

“We are thrilled that one of the world’s most recognizable, successful cargo shipping companies continues to do business in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said City of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We congratulate the ZIM team on the expansion to Virginia Beach and look forward to a positive, continued partnership.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance (the Alliance) congratulates ZIM on its growth plans and its decision to continue to headquarter its United States operations here in the Hampton Roads region,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “The Alliance had a hand in recruiting ZIM to the region 22 years ago as the company relocated is headquarters operations from New York City to Hampton Roads. At that time, the company selected our region to best meet their customers’ needs and position the company for future growth. It appears Hampton Roads was the right location choice then and now. ZIM’s decision to re-invest in Hampton Roads speaks volumes to the region’s strategic location and competitive advantage offered to the shipping and logistics industries.”

“The Port of Virginia has a collaborative relationship with ZIM, and we are pleased that it has elected to remain in Virginia and grow its presence here,” said Stephen A. Edwards, Virginia Port Authority CEO and executive director. “ZIM is an important global ocean carrier and its benefits to the region and state can be counted in terms of jobs, investment, and growing cargo volumes. The company’s decision to remain in Virginia is a clear indicator that this state is a world-class destination for maritime-related business.”

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1,497,300 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Virginia Beach with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.