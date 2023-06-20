GetHairMD™ Partners with GX Sciences to Offer Specialized Pretreatment Oral Swab Genetic Test
This Test Allows Practitioners to Personalize Hair Loss Treatments for Patients
We are excited to partner with GX Sciences to offer this innovative genetic test to our patients”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™, a leading provider of hair loss treatment solutions, today announced a partnership with GX Sciences, a leading provider of genetic testing services. Under the terms of the partnership, GetHairMD™ will offer GX Sciences’ specialized pretreatment oral swab genetic test to its patients. The test will allow practitioners to personalize hair loss treatments for patients based on their individual genetic profile.
This partnership with GX Sciences continues GetHairMD’s commitment to pursuing the most advanced diagnostic and treatment options for patients suffering with hair loss. GetHairMD™ collaborates with its impressive Clinical Advisory Board to offer solutions that range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in-office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is also one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion to treat hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“We are excited to partner with GX Sciences to offer this innovative genetic test to our patients,” said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. “This test will allow us to provide our patients with the most effective and personalized hair loss treatment possible.”
The GX Sciences genetic test is a simple, non-invasive oral swab test that takes just a few minutes to complete. The test analyzes the patient’s DNA for genetic variants that are associated with hair loss. This information is then used to create a personalized treatment plan that is tailored to the patient’s individual needs.
“We are pleased to partner with GetHairMD™ to offer their patients the benefits of our genetic testing,” said Michael Willoughby, CEO of GX Sciences. “This test will help GetHairMD physician partners better understand the underlying causes of hair loss and develop more effective treatment plans for their patients.”
The GX Sciences genetic test is available to all GetHairMD™ patients. To learn more about the test or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve and look forward to announcing additional cutting-edge solutions soon. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About GX Sciences:
GX Sciences is an advanced genetic testing company / laboratory based in Austin, TX that empowers providers and their patients with the most comprehensive Nutrigenomic (NGx) and Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing interpretation platform available. Our customized reporting platform is specifically designed for medical professionals by medical professionals and allows the provider to validate a patient’s specific nutritional needs, laboratory recommendations, lifestyle recommendations, and health precautions based on the patient’s individual DNA findings.
GX Sciences is specifically designed to offer healthcare professionals customizable, easy-to-use, scientifically validated genetics and laboratory reports to provide health and recovery to their patients through personalizing medicine and treatment; all with a typical average in-house lab turnaround time of only 5 to 10 business days.
For more information about GX Sciences, please visit our website at www.gxsciences.com
