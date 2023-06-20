Portland Community College Launches Cannabis Training Program to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce
We are excited to respond to community, market and industry needs by offering this workforce training program.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland Community College continues to expand its academic offerings for students interested in future-focused industries with the addition of three non-credit cannabis programs. These programs are designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a career in the cannabis industry.
Cannabis was legalized in Oregon in 2015 and is the fastest-growing industry in the US. Portland has a thriving cannabis marketplace with an end-to-end supply chain. There are jobs available at every point of involvement.
Recognizing the growing need for educated workers in the industry, PCC has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis industry education, to offer these in-demand training programs. Topics covered include “Advanced Dispensary Associate” skills training, “Cannabis Extraction” and “Product Development, and Cultivation.”
“These non-credit courses are specifically designed to assist the cannabis industry in developing a professionally skilled workforce,” said Jen Piper, PCC’s pathway dean for Business, Community, and Workforce Development. “We are fortunate to be able to partner with Green Flower, to provide cannabis business owners an opportunity to develop and train their employees.”
Erika Huffman, who is the coordinator of professional development and training at PCC, added “We are excited to respond to community, market and industry needs by offering this workforce training program. These innovative, six-month training programs are designed to provide an on-ramp and prepare professionals to fill the growing skills gap needs of the cannabis industry.”
Each program takes nine weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Those interested can register and begin courses at any time with online instruction offered by expert faculty members vetted and selected by Green Flower. Upon completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $800 and are now open for enrollment.
“Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with Portland Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. As the cannabis industry continues to see significant growth in Oregon, we are excited to partner with the largest post-secondary institution in the state,” said Daniel Kalef, Executive Vice President of Higher Education for Green Flower.
“As the cannabis industry continues to grow significantly, leaders from the college looked to find ways for people in the area and beyond to become highly qualified to work in cannabis retail, extraction and product development and cultivation environments and help ensure not only the continued growth of the industry in Oregon, but growth in great part due to a well-trained workforce. We are excited to be partnering with Portland Community College and excited for the opportunity this will afford students throughout the area,” Kalef added.
For more information on PCC’s cannabis training programs please visit cannabised.pcc.edu/.
About Portland Community College
Portland Community College is the largest post-secondary institution in Oregon and provides training, degree and certificate completion, and lifelong learning to more than 50,000 full- and part-time students in Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill, Clackamas, and Columbia counties. PCC has four comprehensive campuses, 10 education centers or areas served, and approximately 200 community locations in the Portland metropolitan area. The PCC district encompasses a 1,500-square-mile area in northwest Oregon and offers two-year degrees, one-year certificate programs, short-term training, alternative education, pre-college courses and life-long learning.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
