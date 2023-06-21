Transcend Layers of Suffering and Ascend to a Higher Consciousness with New Book Dismantling the 3rd Dimension

Submit Release
Author Antonia invites readers to detox layers of 3D pain held in the body. She is here to activate, enable, and expedite the journey into the next reality.

When pain and love occupy the same space-time, transformation occurs.”
— Antonia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Chimera Books is excited to announce the release of "Dismantling the 3rd Dimension: Transforming our Trauma on the Road from Tribe to Collective" by Antonia. The book offers readers powerful reflections and exercises on revealing ancient trauma, shame, rage, guilt, and grief, all rooted in our fear of rejection and abandonment, to see how they construct our realities.

Sharing her own challenging journey of transformation, she asks readers to take a deeper look at themselves to let go of tribal divisions. She contends that the myth of separation exists within your own body and that readers can learn to turn pain into love, finding a connection to the whole. The book offers a practical guide to transforming 3D pain into a metaphysical expansion.

Antonia's mission is to Activate, Enable, and Expedite the journey into the next reality. She spent over 20 years collecting degrees and battling injustice. In 2006, a dramatic, spontaneous, terrifying shift in realities occurred, challenging everything she knew of the world and herself. For the next 16 years, Antonia experienced an explosion of energy, an accelerated awakening. She began releasing emotional, physical, and energetic pain from her body. And as she let go of the suffering, the purpose of pain and the power of awareness came into focus.

Antonia is a Registered Psychotherapist, Plant Medicine Integration Counsellor, Transmuter/Facilitator, Ayurvedic Counselor, Yoga and Meditation Teacher, and Retreat Facilitator. She blends Western modalities of a therapeutic relationship with the metaphysical transmutation of the trauma of separation to integrate hidden suffering into the greater whole.

"Dismantling the 3rd Dimension" offers powerful reflections and exercises that activate an awareness of 3D wounds and invite the unifying energy of consciousness into the body. Readers can expect to begin releasing a reality colonized by the mind and activate one led by the heart, transforming 3D pain in bodies into a metaphysical expansion. The energy leads to the next reality; a reality of compassion and connection, beyond the 3rd dimension, beyond the Tribe, into the Collective.

Antonia invites the readers to join her on a transformative journey and take the first step towards healing the reality within, by letting go of the reality without. "Dismantling the 3rd Dimension: Transforming our Trauma on the Road from Tribe to Collective" by Antonia is available now from Real Chimera Books in all fine retailers internationally.

"Simple and powerful steps that enable the reader to awaken, transcend the physical world of suffering, and ascend to the comfort, joy and freedom of higher consciousness."~ Elizabeth Rose, BFA, CIM, CI, Author, Diamond Lantern, Waking-up to Who You Really Are

