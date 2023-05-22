Explore Humanity’s Role as the Pivotal Link between Energy and Matter through the Intriguing New Book–Curious Avatar
Spiritual Visionary, Marc Max Pollock Provides a Provocative Look into the Nature of Reality, Spiritual Energy, Personal Transformation, and the Meaning of Life
Marc Max Pollock has created a brilliantly authentic spiritual guide that expands both mind and soul; everyone will benefit from Pollock's thoughtful approach to sharing and questioning life's purpose”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, there are certain mysteries that challenge us all: What is the origin of existence? What are the controlling forces of reality? What is the purpose of life? What awaits us after death? Curious Avatar is a captivating read that addresses these questions through a fresh, enlightened analysis of reality and serves as a guide for harnessing the power of Source Energy to help create a better life.
— Dr. Deb Courtney, Psychotherapist
The insights shared in this book emerged from the author’s personal suffering and struggle. Having grown up experiencing poverty, abuse and homelessness, Marc Max Pollock made it his mission to harness the power of the universe to change his reality from a life of hopelessness to a life of abundance. On his journey, he used the insight he gained to heal the wounds of his traumatic childhood and create wealth, health, and happiness. Now, he is sharing his secrets with readers, inviting them to use their innate avatar powers to create the reality of their dreams.
Relying on scientific research and his own life experience, the author builds a convincing case that humanity plays an essential role in perfecting the link between energy and matter. He delves into how one can focus energy to influence reality, details the characteristics of Creative Energy, and shows how to utilize that energy to enrich life.
“Why am I here—in this lifetime? Why is life so difficult? How can I stem the cycle of misery and live a fulfilling life? Is there intention behind our universe? Where do I fit into life’s plan?” These are some of the questions addressed in Curious Avatar. A self-help book imbued with grace, kindness, and compassion; Curious Avatar is about self-empowerment.
Written for freethinkers who want to delve into life’s mysteries and for seekers who yearn to know more about life and existence, the book provides real-world context with practical activation instructions to become a creative channel for Divine Energy.
As readers walk their own path of discovery, Curious Avatar will uplift and inspire, and help them create a reality that aligns with the Soul’s purpose. It teaches how to live a gratified life and build a view of reality that resonates with the Spirit.
