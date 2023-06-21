MAZZARELLA MEDIA’S “PLAINVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: CAREER VIDEO SERIES” NAMED BEST IN THE 44th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS
Mazzarella Media has announced that its Career Pathways Video Series, produced for Plainville Community Schools, has received a 2023 Telly Award
BRISTOL, CT, June 20, 2023 – Mazzarella Media has announced that its Career Pathways Video Series, produced for Plainville Community Schools, has received a 2023 Telly Award in the category of “Best Non-Broadcast in General Education and Training.”
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Entrants are judged by leaders from video platforms, television and streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
According to executives at the Telly Awards, this was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers participating. Entrants included Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios, and more.
“It’s a great honor to win a Telly for this project,” said Tom Mazzarella, co-owner of Mazzarella Media. “Working with Plainville Community Schools to create this video series was a great experience. By exploring careers like manufacturing, health sciences, IT, transportation, education, and other fields, we feel like we helped to inform and inspire students’ career choices and educate both students and their parents about career possibilities they may want to consider. That’s a big win for us!” he said.
Lynn Davis, Director of Community Relations, for Plainville Community Schools, echoed the excitement about the project. “The Career Pathways video series featured the tagline “Everyone Has a Pathway - What’s Yours?” and we think that sums up the goal of the series – a question that encourages consideration. Mazzarella Media was a great collaborator. They truly understood the importance of giving our current and future students an exceptional opportunity to see and hear authentic vocational pathway stories from our Plainville High School alumni. We are so happy that the finished product offers young people a new way to explore 16 national career clusters through authentic voices and experiences.”
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Mazzarella Media truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”
This latest Telly Award is Mazzarella Media’s 17th since 2011. The company has prior wins in the categories of educational films, social media marketing, corporate brand videos, social issue programs, and promotional videos.
The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
About [Winner]
Mazzarella Media tells stories by creating content for marketing and educational purposes. We are experts at making high-quality, emotion-based video content that delivers the right message to the right audience. We create videos for businesses and nonprofits about products, services, people, missions, and goals. In addition to creating engaging stories, we understand which platforms work best for each type of story. We assist our clients through every phase of production and distribution.
Please contact Mazzarella Media for inquiries: tony@mazz.com / call 860-920-2003. Plainville Community Schools davisl@plainvilleschools.org 860-793-3220 x6110
Find The Telly Awards Online:
Website: www.TellyAwards.com Facebook: /TellyAwards
Twitter: @TellyAwards Instagram: @TellyAwards YouTube: /TellyAwards
About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, and Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.
Career Pathways: Kyleigh Panetta_Arts, AV Tech Comm Cluster